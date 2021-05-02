Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.11 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $23,185.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,780.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $978.17 or 0.01722732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00567224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

