Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,439 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

