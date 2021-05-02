Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 10,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

