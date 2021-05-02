Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 20,430 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

