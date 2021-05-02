Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 12,023 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.