SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,014,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

