Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

