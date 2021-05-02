Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

