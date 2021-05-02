Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

