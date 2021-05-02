Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.