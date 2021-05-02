Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121,694 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,694 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.