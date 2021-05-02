Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

