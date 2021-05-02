Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

