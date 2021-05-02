Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

