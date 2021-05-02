Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $214,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

