Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Expands By 39.2%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About CannaGrow
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.