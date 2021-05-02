Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Expands By 39.2%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

