Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

