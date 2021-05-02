Flow (FLOW) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $29.89 or 0.00052647 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $36.58 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00280507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01127342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00766737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.06 or 1.00062847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

