OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,673 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of OMRON worth $118,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OMRON alerts:

Shares of OMRNY opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. OMRON Co. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $97.00.

OMRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.