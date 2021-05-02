Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Decreased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.35.

NYSE:W opened at $295.57 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.27 and its 200-day moving average is $284.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

