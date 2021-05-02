OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

