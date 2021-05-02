Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.