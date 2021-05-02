Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

