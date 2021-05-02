Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Impinj has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

