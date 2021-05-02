Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,225,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

