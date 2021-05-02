NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,816 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

