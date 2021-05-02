Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

