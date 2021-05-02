Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Criteo reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. Criteo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 229,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.