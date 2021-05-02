Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 363.08

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370.42 ($4.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,555.

LON:BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.03. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -37.59%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

