Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $201.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.