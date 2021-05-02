Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,085,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 123,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average is $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

