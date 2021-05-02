Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 486 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

TDG stock opened at $613.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.24 and a 200-day moving average of $580.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

