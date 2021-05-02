Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.