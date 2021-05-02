Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,129 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

