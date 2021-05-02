Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $10,882,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $907,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.