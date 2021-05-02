Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of FRG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.