Cowen Prime Services LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. GTY Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of GTY Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $5.10 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

