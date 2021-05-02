Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

