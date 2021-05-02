Cowen Prime Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

