Cowen Prime Services LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 1.52% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPH. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 523,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $2.67 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.