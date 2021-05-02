Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $932.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $936.00 to $932.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $826.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.76 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $687.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

