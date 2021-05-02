AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

