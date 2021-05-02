Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

OKE stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

