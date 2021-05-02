Piper Sandler Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

