Truist Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $115.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective upped by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.