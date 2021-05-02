Polkamarkets Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $31.13 million and $4.64 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.00854725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.12 or 0.08598790 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.