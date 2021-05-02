KBC Group NV Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.