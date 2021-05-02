AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0670 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00280431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.59 or 0.01133777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.16 or 0.00773641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.60 or 0.99932092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

