BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

