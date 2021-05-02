T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.