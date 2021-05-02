Hashgard Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $507,379.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

